Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
