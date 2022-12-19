Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.