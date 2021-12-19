 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

