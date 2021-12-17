This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
- Updated
