Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
