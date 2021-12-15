This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 26F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
