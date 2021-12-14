For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Wahoo, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
