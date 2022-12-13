This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
