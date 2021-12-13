Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.