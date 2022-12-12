Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
