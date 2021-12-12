 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics