This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
