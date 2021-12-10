Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.