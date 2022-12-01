Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Wahoo, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.