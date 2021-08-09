Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.