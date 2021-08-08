Wahoo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.85. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24%…
This evening in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperature…