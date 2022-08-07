Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.