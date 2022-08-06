This evening in Wahoo: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…