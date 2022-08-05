Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.