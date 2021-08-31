This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Wahoo folks should be prepa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…