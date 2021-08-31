Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.