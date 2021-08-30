Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.