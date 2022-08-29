This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
