Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.