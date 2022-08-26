Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.