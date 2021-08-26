Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.