Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.