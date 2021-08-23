Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.