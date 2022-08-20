Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.