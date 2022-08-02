Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday.…
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…