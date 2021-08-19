Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Friday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.