This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Friday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see …