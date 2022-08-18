Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
