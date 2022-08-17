For the drive home in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
