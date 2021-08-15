Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
