Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

