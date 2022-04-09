For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
