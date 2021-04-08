Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.