This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
