Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Windy at times with rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.