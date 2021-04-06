Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 49F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.