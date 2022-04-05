For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
