Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

