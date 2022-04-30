For the drive home in Wahoo: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
