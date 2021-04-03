This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
