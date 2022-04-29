Wahoo's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
