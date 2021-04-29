Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.