 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular