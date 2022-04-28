Wahoo's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 deg…
Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day …
This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind …