Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

