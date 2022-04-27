Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.