This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, the forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. C…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 d…
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.