This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, the forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. C…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Part…