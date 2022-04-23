Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.